Kings Point Capital Management Purchases 778 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,474,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $199.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.35 and a 200 day moving average of $207.29.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

