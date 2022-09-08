Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,434 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.07% of Paychex worth $34,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Paychex by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 33,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 3.4% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 10.1% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $123.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.08. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.55 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

