Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Bank of Hawaii’s Largest Position

Bank of Hawaii lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,494 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 20.6% of Bank of Hawaii’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $375,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,014,158,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $199.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

