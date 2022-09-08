Kings Point Capital Management Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Sempra were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,949 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sempra by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,388,000 after acquiring an additional 466,141 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in Sempra during the first quarter worth $59,004,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,217,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,123,000 after acquiring an additional 222,412 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.22.

SRE stock opened at $173.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.36 and a 200-day moving average of $158.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 128.29%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

