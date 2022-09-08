Prudential PLC Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,305 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal Stock Up 3.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $94.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $296.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.