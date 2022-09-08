Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 79,795 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 79,795 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $84,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $238.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.16 and its 200-day moving average is $250.52. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

