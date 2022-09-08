Barings LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,991 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,788,000 after acquiring an additional 156,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,968,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,404,000 after acquiring an additional 269,899 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,147,000 after acquiring an additional 737,383 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,212,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,205,000 after acquiring an additional 205,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Price Performance
Dell Technologies stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.24.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
Further Reading
