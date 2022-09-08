Barings LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,991 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,537,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,788,000 after acquiring an additional 156,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,968,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,404,000 after acquiring an additional 269,899 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,761,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,147,000 after acquiring an additional 737,383 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,212,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,205,000 after acquiring an additional 205,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.24.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

