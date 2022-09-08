Cetera Investment Advisers Has $7.95 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 470,082 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,236 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of F stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on F. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.