Bank of Hawaii Increases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,946,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,875,000 after buying an additional 1,787,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 531.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,045,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,721,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,069,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KHC stock opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average is $39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 131.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,747. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

