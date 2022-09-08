Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Lowered by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,368,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,628,469 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $73,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Citigroup by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Shares of C stock opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

