Kings Point Capital Management Buys New Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54. The company has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

