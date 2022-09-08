Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,939 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,330,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 647.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 19,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 48,509 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $74.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.80 and a 200-day moving average of $74.91. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

