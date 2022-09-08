Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fiserv by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Fiserv by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total transaction of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,911,899.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,911,899.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $105.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $117.42. The company has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

