Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,339,042,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,753,092,000 after acquiring an additional 554,778 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $938,856,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,408,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,052,000 after purchasing an additional 714,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,990,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,664,000 after purchasing an additional 729,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Benchmark raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $37.06 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.54.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

