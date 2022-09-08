Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,842 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AON were worth $20,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 27.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,489,000 after buying an additional 1,267,267 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,546,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $280,471,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in AON by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,633,000 after purchasing an additional 171,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AON Stock Up 2.6 %

AON has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.70.

Shares of AON stock opened at $288.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

