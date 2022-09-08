Aviva PLC Increases Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 220,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,567 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $19,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $87.23 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.28 and a 200 day moving average of $84.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

