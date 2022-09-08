Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $127.71 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

