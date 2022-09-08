Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 125.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 567,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316,000 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $88,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

IVE opened at $142.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.02 and a 200 day moving average of $147.08. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.18 and a 12 month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.