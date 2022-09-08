Prudential PLC Purchases 7,767 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 7.7% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $234,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 20.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,992,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.94.

Crown Castle Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $173.68 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

