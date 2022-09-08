Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 64,036 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 871,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,036 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $110,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,041 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,801 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,150,000. Finally, John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.4 %

BX stock opened at $96.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.72. The stock has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

