Boston Financial Mangement LLC Takes $508,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $276.86 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

