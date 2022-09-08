Prudential PLC Raises Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 300.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,612 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 52.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 302,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,512,000 after buying an additional 103,969 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 179,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,157,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,274,000 after buying an additional 228,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Up 1.3 %

GIS stock opened at $76.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.47 and a twelve month high of $78.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.10.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

