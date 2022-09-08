Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 132,125 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 844,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,125 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.77% of Ameriprise Financial worth $253,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock opened at $276.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.08 and a 200-day moving average of $270.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.48. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.70.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

