L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.10% of L3Harris Technologies worth $46,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.91.

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $233.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.95. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

