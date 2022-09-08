Element Capital Management LLC Takes $944,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,761 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock opened at $50.45 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.60 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

