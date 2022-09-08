Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 102,474 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,630,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.81% of ONEOK worth $256,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after buying an additional 2,614,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,938,000 after acquiring an additional 194,287 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,539,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,324,000 after purchasing an additional 56,786 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONEOK Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

Shares of OKE opened at $60.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.70 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

