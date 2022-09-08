Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,279 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $670,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 743,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,068,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its position in Alphabet by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 77,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $109.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

