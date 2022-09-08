Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Cut by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $109.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.95. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.