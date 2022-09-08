Aviva PLC Increases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,251 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,487 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $18,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,965,000 after acquiring an additional 595,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,357,000 after buying an additional 621,809 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Devon Energy by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,821,000 after buying an additional 2,083,360 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Devon Energy by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,608,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,824,000 after buying an additional 799,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after buying an additional 2,691,049 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $68.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.47. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average of $62.47.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Johnson Rice cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

