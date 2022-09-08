Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,889 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $19,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,516,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,507,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab by 792.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 596,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,356,000 after acquiring an additional 529,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ecolab Stock Up 4.8 %

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $170.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.42.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.