Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 228.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $428.19 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cintas from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.89.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

