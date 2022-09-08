Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $98.71 Million Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,080,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,240 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $98,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HST. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 3.8 %

HST opened at $17.64 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.