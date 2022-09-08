Prudential PLC Cuts Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 27.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $90.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.95. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.54.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

