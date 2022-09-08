Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii reduced its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,121,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,004,000 after purchasing an additional 118,627 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

HOG opened at $39.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.80. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $44.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,062.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at $50,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

