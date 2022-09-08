Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 395,974 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,346,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 395,974 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $80,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $950,911,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after buying an additional 5,705,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,449,000 after buying an additional 3,581,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,709,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,235,622,000 after buying an additional 2,748,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after buying an additional 2,187,144 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILD opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.70. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

