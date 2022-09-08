Prudential PLC Buys Shares of 41,519 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.07.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.6 %

CHD stock opened at $81.54 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.