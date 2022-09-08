Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $121.71 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 550,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 60,426 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $121,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,194,761,000 after purchasing an additional 803,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,328,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Albemarle by 938.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,115,000 after buying an additional 363,816 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 651,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,089,000 after buying an additional 125,113 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,146,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $279.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.33. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $298.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 125.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Albemarle to $294.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.90.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

