Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 389,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,034 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $51,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $407,836,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,836,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,328 shares of company stock worth $8,446,157 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

COF stock opened at $104.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.01. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $174.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on COF. Barclays lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.