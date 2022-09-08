Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 2,245 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,702,000 after purchasing an additional 214,617 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,807 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,402,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,162,000 after purchasing an additional 166,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $94.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

