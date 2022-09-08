Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Management Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $173.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.05. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

