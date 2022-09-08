Kings Point Capital Management Has $42,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kings Point Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 617.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $253.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.12. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

