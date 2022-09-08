ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $18,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.40.

ResMed Price Performance

ResMed stock opened at $231.29 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.22 and a 200-day moving average of $225.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at $25,010,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.33, for a total value of $328,049.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,831 shares in the company, valued at $22,683,426.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,010,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,440 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,061 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

