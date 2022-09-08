Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 1,057 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 322,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,490 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 45,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 135,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

