West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Position Raised by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $19,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WST opened at $298.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.81 and a 200-day moving average of $335.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.89 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

