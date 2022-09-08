Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,193 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $18,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 47.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 2.0 %

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $86.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $149.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.31. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

