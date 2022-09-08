Sei Investments Co. Has $40.69 Million Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 211,195 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $40,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,531,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $759,496,000 after buying an additional 52,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,427,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,851,000 after buying an additional 133,133 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,942,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $292,456,000 after buying an additional 205,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,252 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $248,095,000 after buying an additional 35,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,541,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $179,241,000 after buying an additional 54,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNDM. Cowen dropped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Tandem Diabetes Care to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 4.3 %

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Shares of TNDM opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.95. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

