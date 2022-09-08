HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.12.

HUYA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $730.87 million, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.59. HUYA has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HUYA will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in HUYA by 2,307.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in HUYA by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,065 shares during the period. Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 269,312 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 67.3% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 551,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 221,841 shares in the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

