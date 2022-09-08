Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY23 guidance to $6.75-7.50 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 14.0 %

Shares of ASO stock opened at $47.81 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASO. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,660,000 after purchasing an additional 132,717 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.