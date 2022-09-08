NIO (NYSE:NIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

NIO Stock Performance

NIO opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31. NIO has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.96.

Get NIO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

NIO Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NIO by 2,377.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,730 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NIO by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,128,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,601 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in NIO during the first quarter valued at $27,112,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NIO by 127.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 431,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.