NIO (NYSE:NIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.
NIO opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31. NIO has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.96.
Several research analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
