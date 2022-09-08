Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by CDAM UK Ltd

CDAM UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 8.0% of CDAM UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. CDAM UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $60,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 76.6% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $109.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

